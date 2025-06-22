Video: Israel claims it destroyed Iranian F-5 jets at airport

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have claimed the destruction of multiple military targets in Iran, including two F-5 fighter jets at Dezful Airport in Khuzestan Province.

On Sunday, June 22, the IDF shared black-and-white aerial footage on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly showing one of the Iranian jets being destroyed on the ground at the airport.

חיל-האוויר תקף לפני זמן קצר שני מטוסי קרב מסוג F5 של הכוחות הצבאיים האיראניים בשדה התעופה דזפול שבאיראן.

בנוסף, מוקדם יותר הבוקר הושמדו שמונה משגרים, בהם שישה שהיו מוכנים לשיגור מיידי לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/S6jCsUu7Tq — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 22, 2025

According to Israeli statements, approximately 20 Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets targeted dozens of sites across Iran on Saturday, June 21.. Among the claimed key targets were:

The two F-5 jets at Dezful

Eight missile launchers, including six reportedly prepared for launch

A facility for manufacturing explosive materials

Weapons depots and assembly areas

Air defence systems

Strategic assets at Isfahan Airport, aimed at grounding Iranian air operations

24 HR RECAP:



🎯2 F-5 fighter jets belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces at the Dezful Airport in Iran struck



❌8 launchers neutralized, including six that were ready for immediate launch toward Israel



✈️20+ IAF fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Iran… pic.twitter.com/uRqFxiFEUi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 22, 2025

Separately, on Sunday morning, the United States (US) launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, hitting facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

In a social media post, former US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes, stating: “A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace and safely on their way home.”

The latest offensive marks a sharp escalation in hostilities that began on June 13, when Israel, with US backing, launched a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory.