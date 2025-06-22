Video: Israel claims it destroyed Iranian F-5 jets at airport

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd June 2025 9:42 pm IST
Infrared aerial view showing an Iranian F-5 fighter jet parked on the runway at Dezful Airport, moments before an Israeli airstrike. The black-and-white image captures the aircraft from above, surrounded by trees and concrete.
Israeli footage shows F-5 fighter jet moments before strike at Dezful Airport. Photo: X

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have claimed the destruction of multiple military targets in Iran, including two F-5 fighter jets at Dezful Airport in Khuzestan Province.

On Sunday, June 22, the IDF shared black-and-white aerial footage on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly showing one of the Iranian jets being destroyed on the ground at the airport.

According to Israeli statements, approximately 20 Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets targeted dozens of sites across Iran on Saturday, June 21.. Among the claimed key targets were:

  • The two F-5 jets at Dezful
  • Eight missile launchers, including six reportedly prepared for launch
  • A facility for manufacturing explosive materials
  • Weapons depots and assembly areas
  • Air defence systems
  • Strategic assets at Isfahan Airport, aimed at grounding Iranian air operations

Separately, on Sunday morning, the United States (US) launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, hitting facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

In a social media post, former US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes, stating: “A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace and safely on their way home.”

The latest offensive marks a sharp escalation in hostilities that began on June 13, when Israel, with US backing, launched a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory.

