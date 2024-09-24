Video: Israeli airstrike injures Lebanese journalist during live broadcast

An Israeli airstrike injured a Lebanese journalist during a live broadcast in the Beqaa Valley on Monday.

Fadi Boudiya, the editor-in-chief of the Miraya International Network, was preparing for an interview with the Inews network when the blast occurred behind him.

It was later reported that he sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Monday’s Israeli airstrike was the largest since the onset of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The strike killed at least 356 people and injured over 1,246 others.

The death toll from Monday’s airstrikes included 24 children and 42 women, with many victims still unidentified.

This latest surge in hostilities follows last week’s mysterious explosions targeting communication devices throughout Lebanon, which left several dead and the nation on edge.

Israel’s widespread airstrikes across Lebanon have escalated the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to new heights.