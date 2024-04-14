Video: Jr NTR visits Falaknuma Palace, it has Ramzan connect

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR recently graced an Iftar party at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. A viral video from the event has captured hearts and showcased Jr NTR’s charisma beyond the silver screen.

The Viral Video

In the video, Jr NTR can be seen wearing an olive green shirt and beige pants. He looks very comfortable as he talks to people at the event. Fans are impressed by how friendly he is. The clip was posted online by a fan group for NTR. features influential personalities like Zeeshan Baba Siddiqui, Naseer Khan, Akbar Bin Tabar, Lagadapati Ashrit and Devinemi Charan chatting with other guests at the event.

Watch the video here:

Zeeshan Baba Siddiqui (Mumbai MLA), Naseer Khan, Akbar Bin Tabar, lagadapati ashrit, Devineni Charan And Many More Influencial Person's With Our @tarak9999 Anna At Taj Falaknuma Palace 👌❤️‍🔥💚✨💛. #ManOfMassesNTR #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/zgF3b1jUCp — Sai Mohan 'NTR' (@Sai_Mohan_999) April 14, 2024

Although the specifics of the Iftar party are unknown, this video highlights Jr NTR’s capacity to forge connections with individuals that go beyond his on-screen performances. His fans have applauded him for being humble and for how authentically he engages with others.

Upcoming Project: ‘Devara’

The upcoming film “Devara: Part 1” is creating a lot of buzz. Jr NTR will star in the movie, which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Split into two installments, the epic project has Janhvi Kapoor on board as the female lead. Fans are excitedly looking forward to this big-ticket extravaganza – and Jr NTR’s promise that it will be worth the wait.