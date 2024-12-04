Video: Jubilee Hills home decked up for Naga Chaitanya’s wedding

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills residence of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is abuzz with wedding festivities as preparations for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s much-anticipated union are in full swing. The first glimpse of the beautifully adorned house with the elegant floral arrangements is going viral online.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Details

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married today, December 4, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple have opted for a simple wedding honouring their Telugu roots and it is said that they will have an eight-hour-long ceremony rooted in age-old customs.

The big-fat wedding will see film personalities, politicians and sportspeople in attendance.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on what promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings in the Telugu film industry. With the first video already setting the tone, all eyes are now on the couple and the celebrations tonight!