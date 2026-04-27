Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. Ahead of the film’s release, a special event was hosted on Sunday, and videos and pictures from the evening have gone viral on social media.

However, it wasn’t just the film that grabbed attention.

A viral clip from the event showed Junaid Khan sporting a heavily polished look, which sparked intense reactions online. Many users pointed out what they described as excessive makeup, with some even noticing lipstick and a visibly cakey finish under bright lights.

Social media users were quick to react, with several trolling the actor for his appearance. Comments ranged from calling it “shaadi wala makeup” to joking that he had applied more makeup than his co-star Sai Pallavi, who is widely known for embracing a natural, no-makeup look both on and off screen.

One user quipped, “Did he play with maida before coming on stage?” while another joked, “They had a makeup artist ready and Sai Pallavi said she doesn’t do makeup, so he did it instead.” Others even went as far as saying, “Fire the makeup artist.”

At the event, Junaid kept his outfit simple with a white shirt and denims, while his makeup became the talking point. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan opted for a relaxed look in a pink polo T-shirt. The father-son duo was also seen interacting with the paparazzi and praising Sai Pallavi during the event.

Speaking about the film, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The romantic drama is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day and revolves around a young man who quietly falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings until a wish gives him one unexpected day with her.

Ek Din is all set to hit theatres on May 1.