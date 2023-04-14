Video: KCR’s iftar party in Hyderabad leaves guests hungry, furious

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao hosted an Iftar party (Dawat-e-Iftar) at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. However, many guests at the party were left disappointed due to the poor arrangements.

Several guests who attended the Iftar party complained about the lack of food, which resulted in them leaving the venue furious. Many of them expressed their anger over the poor management at the event.

KCR organizes Iftar party in Hyderabad every year

Every year, KCR organizes an Iftar party in the city. However, this year’s event left many guests disappointed due to the lack of food and poor arrangements.

Earlier, City Police Commissioner CV Anand hosted Dawat-e-Iftar at Chowmhalla Palace in Khilwath near Charminar on behalf of the Hyderabad city police.

The event was attended by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, DGP Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and other officials.