Video: Kerala party workers make way for ambulance during fistfight

A fistfight has become a hot topic of discussion after two groups brawling on the road momentarily paused to make way for an ambulance, only to resume their altercation as soon as it passed.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms amusing netizens.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 16, during the elections in a local cooperative bank in Kerala’s Calicut district.

Tensions prevailed between the Congress party and the party’s rebel group which led to a violent fistfight.

The elections sparked violence as the bank’s board of directors, which had been a Congress party stronghold for 61 years, was won by a rebel faction. This group, composed of members who had broken away from the party leadership, later received backing from the CPI(M).

Dubbed ‘The Kerala Story’, netizens are praising the people for their humility and complimenting them for prioritising civic sense over the fight.

Earlier in 2020, in a similar incident in Kerala, people made way for an ambulance during the anti-CAA-NRC rally where thousands of people were taking part.