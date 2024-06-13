Video: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant suffers severe injury

Mumbai: Shooting of India’s biggest stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is currently happening in the exotic locations of Romania. Several BTS images and videos capturing intense stunts and captivating moments of the contestants have sent fans into a frenzy, fueling excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Shalin Bhanot Bit By Scorpions

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions and speculations and amid this a video of Shalin Bhanot has left fans and viewers deeply concerned. He got injured during one of the stunts.

According to Bigg Boss Tak, Shalin Bhanot suffered a serious injury as he was bitten by 200 scorpions while performing a very dangerous stunt during KKK 14 shooting. He was provided medication immediately. Shalin himself shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Anything for all of you!”

Known for its nail-biting stunts and thrilling acts, KKK pushes contestants to their limits in a series of daredevil challenges. However, this particular incident showcased the inherent risks involved in such high-stakes adventures.

Meanwhile, Aditi Sharma became the latest contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Before that Shilpa Shinde got eliminated.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.