Video: Telangana R&B min unveils new tech to tackle potholes

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, announced on Monday that the government has devised plans to address pothole issues across the state using advanced technology and modern machinery.

During a visit to Chilukur village in Rangareddy district, he highlighted the capabilities of the newly introduced Air Pressure Jet Patcher and Pothole and Road Maintenance Machinery, which can efficiently repair potholes along 10 to 20 kilometres of road per day.

The minister’s inspection included discussions with technicians about the machinery’s performance.

He emphasized that traditional methods often take months to fill potholes, whereas these advanced techniques significantly reduce repair time.

Moreover, he noted that the eco-friendly approach employed by this machinery can cut carbon emissions by up to 90%, minimizing environmental impact.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticized the previous government for neglecting road infrastructure and assured the public that the current administration is committed to improving road conditions.

He expressed confidence that these innovations would not only enhance road safety but also decrease repair costs, ultimately benefiting the state’s budget.