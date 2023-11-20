Video: KTR says ‘if needed will fight with Allah, Bhagwan’, triggers controversy

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, made a controversial statement during campaigning for Telangana Assembly polls on Sunday. During a public address, he stated that if needed, he would fight with Allah and Bhagwan.

In his address, KTR alleged, “Many conspiracies are being hatched to threaten and silence BRS, however, we will not get scared. Until you people support us, if needed, we will fight with Allah and Bhagwan. We will always remain secular.”

Do not use such words: Netizens to KTR

Following the statement made during campaigning for Telangana Assembly polls, some netizens shared the video and started questioning KTR. They questions, ‘Why do you want to fight with Allah and Bhagwan?’

Others are requesting KTR to retract his statement and advising him not to use such words in political speeches.

@KTRBRS respective KTR sir with due respect kindly take your statement in which you said"Allah se bhi ladenge aur bhagwan se bhi ladenge"kindly do not use these words in political speeches as No one have the power to fight instead praying — shaik taufeeq (@shaikta44314914) November 18, 2023

Telangana Assembly polls

Meanwhile, KTR is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of BRS in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. The assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023, and the counting of votes in the state will take place on December 3.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.