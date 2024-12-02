Video: Kuwait opens its first sleep medicine center

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti government has officially opened its first sleep medicine center, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at treating sleep disorders like sleep apnea, snoring, and chronic fatigue.
The center was established with significant support from the National Cooperative Projects Committee of the Ministry of Social Affairs.
It was inaugurated by Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Al-Awadhi, and the Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, Dr Amthal Al-Huwailah, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
Al-Awadhi expressed pride in opening the center, noting that it aligns with Kuwait’s national strategy to improve medical care infrastructure and community service quality.
He pointed out that the center utilizes advanced medical technologies, a specialized team for treating sleep disorders, and offers medical education and professional development through training halls and scientific lectures.
Al-Huwailah highlighted the crucial role of the National Cooperative Projects Committee in facilitating the development of essential healthcare infrastructure.
The center has seven specialized rooms for in-hospital sleep studies, advanced home-based monitoring technology, and multidisciplinary outpatient clinics for comprehensive diagnostic capabilities.
Dr. Eman Alanbay emphasises the significance of early diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, a holistic approach involving experts from various fields.