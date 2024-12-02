Video: Kuwait opens its first sleep medicine center

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti government has officially opened its first sleep medicine center, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at treating sleep disorders like sleep apnea, snoring, and chronic fatigue.

The center was established with significant support from the National Cooperative Projects Committee of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Also Read Video: 60 Indians stranded at Kuwait airport for 13 hours after flight diversion

It was inaugurated by Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Al-Awadhi, and the Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, Dr Amthal Al-Huwailah, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Watch the video here

🔸 افتتاح مركز الكويت لطب النوم في #مستشفى_الفروانية🔸



بحضور معالي وزير الصحة د/ احمد العوضي و معالي وزيرة الشؤون الاجتماعية وشؤون الأسرة الدكتورة امثال الحويله ووكيل وزارة الصحة د/ عبدالرحمن المطيري

ومدير منطقة الفروانية الصحية د/ محمد الرشيدي ومدير المستشفى د/ علي المطيري pic.twitter.com/6D2QqnTm8q — مستشفى الفروانية (@Farwaniya_Hosp) November 28, 2024

Al-Awadhi expressed pride in opening the center, noting that it aligns with Kuwait’s national strategy to improve medical care infrastructure and community service quality.

He pointed out that the center utilizes advanced medical technologies, a specialized team for treating sleep disorders, and offers medical education and professional development through training halls and scientific lectures.

Also Read Kuwait introduces new rules on expat residency

Al-Huwailah highlighted the crucial role of the National Cooperative Projects Committee in facilitating the development of essential healthcare infrastructure.

The center has seven specialized rooms for in-hospital sleep studies, advanced home-based monitoring technology, and multidisciplinary outpatient clinics for comprehensive diagnostic capabilities.

Dr. Eman Alanbay emphasises the significance of early diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, a holistic approach involving experts from various fields.