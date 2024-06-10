Video: Kuwait to deport expat for stealing shoes from mosque

The accused has a history of criminal activities, including multiple theft incidents and breach of trust.

Published: 10th June 2024
Photo: @Moi_Kuw/X

The Kuwaiti authorities has issued a decision to deport an Egyptian expatriate after he was caught stealing shoes from inside a mosque in the Salmiya area.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department, arrested an individual with a history of criminal activities, including multiple thefts and breach of trust incidents.

Taking to X, the ministry has shared a photo of the accused and a video clip showing his act.

The ministry added, “He was referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures against him in preparation for his deportation from the country.”

Watch the video here

