Video: Kuwait to deport expat for stealing shoes from mosque

The Kuwaiti authorities has issued a decision to deport an Egyptian expatriate after he was caught stealing shoes from inside a mosque in the Salmiya area.
The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department, arrested an individual with a history of criminal activities, including multiple thefts and breach of trust incidents.
Taking to X, the ministry has shared a photo of the accused and a video clip showing his act.
The ministry added, “He was referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures against him in preparation for his deportation from the country.”