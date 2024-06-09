Kuwait: 3 women held for running international prostitution network

Kuwait: The Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the arrest of three women of different nationalities who were running an international prostitution network that operates online.

This comes in continuation of the efforts of the criminal security sector in combating negative phenomena and acts contrary to public morals.

Taking to X on Sunday, June 9, the ministry said that they were practicing prostitution through an account on websites and social media sites platforms in exchange for money.

Three women have been taken into custody and have been referred to the competent authority for further legal measures.