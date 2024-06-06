Kuwait lifts restrictions on hiring overseas workers

The proposed change is anticipated to streamline the hiring process for businesses and potentially boost Kuwait's economic activity.

Published: 6th June 2024
Kuwait: In a significant move, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has relaxed work permit issuance, allowing companies to hire overseas workers without any restrictions.

Employers can now hire overseas workers according to their operational requirements, with each work permit costing Kuwaiti Dinar 150 (Rs 40,868), Arabic daiky Al-Shahed reported.

Previously, companies were divided into three groups based on their ability to employ overseas workers— 100 percent, 50 percent, and 25 percent of their estimated labor requirements.

Foreigners make up nearly 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.

