Video: Lawyers clash with police at Ghaziabad court leading to chaos

Lawyers faced a police lathi charge at a Ghaziabad court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, October 29 after the judge reportedly called for their dispersal during a hearing. Social media footage captured the clash showing police using force to evict lawyers from the court premises.

The ruckus broke out around 11 am in the district and sessions court complex located in the Raj Nagar area. Tensions reportedly escalated between the district judge and a lawyer over a bail issue. When the lawyer demanded the transfer of bail, it was instantly rejected by the district judge, prompting many lawyers to surround the judge’s chamber and proceed to assault the latter.

According to NDTV, the police were called in to manage the gathering of lawyers. In the ensuing chaos, a police officer wielded a chair at the protestors.

In response, the lawyers expressed their anger by vandalizing a police post within the court complex and staging a protest outside. They shouted slogans against the judge, while judges in the court stopped working against the misconduct.

Police claims mild force was used

Police Commissioner Mishra told PTI that advocates Nahar Singh Yadav (ex-Bar association president and Samajwadi Party leader), Abhishek Yadav, Aurangzeb Khan and Bilal Ahmed, along with their fellow advocates, tried to exert pressure on the district judge during the hearing and attempted an assault.

“Police intervened appropriately and dispersed them by using mild force. Meanwhile, a group of agitating advocates set ablaze a police chowki,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)