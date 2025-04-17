Video: Leopard captured at ICRISAT campus near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A leopard was successfully trapped by the Telangana Forest Department inside the ICRISAT campus located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The big cat which was captured on Wednesday night has been safely relocated to Nehru Zoological Park for medical observation and health evaluation.

Leopard captured after strategic operation near Hyderabad

Forest department officials confirmed that the captured leopard is a healthy male. It is approximately five to six years old.

The operation was conducted with precision to ensure the safety of both the animal and the residents near the ICRISAT research facility in Sangareddy district.

Telangana Forest Department traps the #Leopard successfully inside #ICRISAT campus, in Sangareddy district, outskirts of #Hyderabad , on Wednesday night and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park, for observation and a health checkup



According to the Forest dept officials the… pic.twitter.com/QIAPmRLDW3 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 17, 2025

Another leopard possibly still roaming

While one leopard has been captured, authorities suspect that another may still be present within the ICRISAT premises.

Search efforts are ongoing with forest teams monitoring the area to prevent any potential threats to the campus and surrounding Hyderabad neighborhoods.