Video: Leopard captured at ICRISAT campus near Hyderabad

The big cat has been safely relocated to Nehru Zoological Park for medical observation and health evaluation.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2025 11:57 am IST
A captured leopard inside a forest department cage at ICRISAT campus near Hyderabad.
Forest department captured a healthy male leopard (5-6 years old) at ICRISAT campus near Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A leopard was successfully trapped by the Telangana Forest Department inside the ICRISAT campus located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The big cat which was captured on Wednesday night has been safely relocated to Nehru Zoological Park for medical observation and health evaluation.

Leopard captured after strategic operation near Hyderabad

Forest department officials confirmed that the captured leopard is a healthy male. It is approximately five to six years old.

MS Creative School

The operation was conducted with precision to ensure the safety of both the animal and the residents near the ICRISAT research facility in Sangareddy district.

Another leopard possibly still roaming

While one leopard has been captured, authorities suspect that another may still be present within the ICRISAT premises.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Leopard spotted at Agricultural Univ; pug marks collected for confirmation

Search efforts are ongoing with forest teams monitoring the area to prevent any potential threats to the campus and surrounding Hyderabad neighborhoods.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2025 11:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button