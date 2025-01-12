Hyderabad: Leopard spotted at Agricultural Univ; pug marks collected for confirmation

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Rajendranagar and its surrounding localities after a leopard was allegedly spotted moving in the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University on Sunday, January 12.

A local morning walker, Venkatesh Goud, claimed to have spotted the leopard on the university campus and alerted his friends over the phone. The word soon spread prompting the university security staff to swing into action and begin patrolling the campus, warning students and staff to stay in the university quarters.

Goud had parked his car outside the campus and went for a walk. When he neared the statue of Professor Jayashankar, he noticed the wild cat moving around and disappearing in the thick vegetation.

Local police and forest officials reached the campus and collected the pug marks. The pug marks have been sent to examine if they belong to the leopard or not.

Additionally, forest officials have decided to install camera traps to take snaps of the leopard and confirm its presence.

Leopards often visit the agricultural university from nearby forest reserve blocks of Gagan Pahad and Himayatsagar. Twice in the last four years, leopards have been spotted and in one instance, one of them was caught in the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI) campus.

Leopard movement is common around Moinabad, Himayatsagar, Osmansagar, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad Gagan Pahad areas. A decade ago these sightings were common in the belt spread over 50 kilometres.

Last year, on October 18, a video emerged on social media showing a leopard-like creature roaming behind the Miyapur Metro station in Hyderabad.