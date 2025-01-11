AP: Man falls from bike after sighting leopard in Tirupati, injured

Hyderabad: An employee of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) was mauled by a leopard while he was driving his bike on Zoo Park Road in Tirumala on Saturday, January 11.

D Muni Kumar, an employee of TTD, who works at Ashwini Hospital, was riding his bike when he saw a leopard crossing the road near the Vedic University at around 1 pm. In a panic, he fell off his bike and sustained serious head injuries.

He was shifted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Hospital where he is receiving treatment. People who came to know about the incident are scared to go that route.

Forest and TTD employees alerted the residents on the leopard’s movement near Alipiri and Zoo Park Road.

Recently, there have been multiple incidents in Tirupati where leopards have been spotted. In September 2024, a leopard was spotted near Srivari Mettu, the foot trail of the Tirumala Temple, Tirupati.

On January 5, a leopard was captured on CCTV camera while entering the chief priest’s residence in Srisailam.