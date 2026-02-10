Video: Leopard spotted in Telangana’s Medak

The animal was spotted crossing road on National Highway 161 in Alladurg village.

Leopard spotted in Telangana

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted in Telangana’s Medak district on Monday, February 9. This is the latest incident of a leopard being spotted in the state.

The animal was spotted crossing road on National Highway 161 in Alladurg village. Passers by shared a video of the incident on social media.

Previous incident

In July 2025, a leopard was spotted in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana inside the campus of greyhounds. Upon sighting the Leopard, the greyhounds alerted the forest department.

Forest officials searched the  area and reportedly found pug marks. To photograph and confirm the presence of the leopard, the officials installed camera traps at the location.

The camera traps captured the animal’s images, confirming its presence on the campus. Officials have also learned that dogs had gone missing from the surrounding areas and believe that the leopard is feeding on them.

