Video: Madrasa students harassed by right-wing group in Bareilly

In a disturbing incident reflecting growing tolerance towards minorities, a group of madrasa students were subjected to harassment and intimidation by a group of Hindutva extremists in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

A video of the assault widely circulated on social media platforms showed the students, mostly minors, on their way to visit the revered Ala Hazarat Dargah when they were suddenly surrounded by the extremist group with one of them wielding a belt against them.

As the clip progressed, the group reportedly pushed the madrasa students who then walked away for safety.

The video was later published on Instagram by the extremist group with the hashtag “Jai Shri Ram”. The video includes a communal song, “Kisme Dam Hai Jo Lada Hai, Kon Rah Saka Khada Hai Sabse Atal Sabse Parbhal Sastra Rakt Charit”, which loosely translates to “Who has the strength to fight, who can stand firm? The most resolute, the most powerful weapon is a blood-stained history.”

The incident has sparked huge outrage, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections based on the complaint received at Kotwali police station, Bareilly. Legal action is being taken as per rules by identifying the youths shown based on the video,” Bareilly police posted on X.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना कोतवाली, बरेली पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। वीडियो के आधार पर प्रदर्शित युवकों को चिन्हित करते हुये नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) January 1, 2025

However, this attack is not an isolated case, as it is a broader part of a systematic persecution campaign against the religious minority communities including Muslims, Christians and Dalits.

Several cases have been reported across UP, where students particularly from minority communities are threatened and on some occasions physically attacked.

Atrocities against Muslims in 2024

Religious violence against Muslims in India highlights deep-seated communal tensions. Incidents like mob lynching over cow slaughter allegations hate crimes, and riots have left many Muslims marginalized and vulnerable.

The country witnessed a surge in hate speeches, including inflammatory remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who referred to Muslims as “infiltrators,” and Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who openly called for the demolition of mosques.



