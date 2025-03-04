Video: Maharashtra state bus loses control after trying to overtake motorbike

As many as 37 people were reported to be injured while four are said to be in critical condition.

Published: 4th March 2025 2:57 pm IST
An MSRTC bus loses control after it tries to overtake a motobike in the Latur-Nanded highway in Maharashtra

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, heading towards Latur, lost control after it tried to overtake a motorbike on the Latur-Nanded highway.

The incident occurred on March 3. It was captured in CCTV showing the MSRTC bus travelling at high speed and trying to overtake the motorbike at a junction.

As it overtakes, the bus loses control and throws itself on the road.

As many as 37 people were reported to be injured while four are said to be in critical condition. Soon after the accident, locals rushed the injured to the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and General Hospital in Latur.

Kerala: Girl dies as school bus overturns; 15 students injured

In Hyderabad, a private school bus overturned because the cleaner was driving it instead of the driver in Kamalapur village of Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district, on January 23. Two children who belonged to Sahithi School sustained minor injuries in the accident.

While picking up students from Nadapur village and returning to Navipet, the cleaner of the bus who was driving it lost control and the bus overturned near the Ankalamma temple and fell inside a paddy field.

