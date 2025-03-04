Video: Maharashtra state bus loses control after trying to overtake motorbike

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, heading towards Latur, lost control after it tried to overtake a motorbike on the Latur-Nanded highway.

The incident occurred on March 3. It was captured in CCTV showing the MSRTC bus travelling at high speed and trying to overtake the motorbike at a junction.

As it overtakes, the bus loses control and throws itself on the road.

As many as 37 people were reported to be injured while four are said to be in critical condition. Soon after the accident, locals rushed the injured to the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and General Hospital in Latur.

