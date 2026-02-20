Hyderabad: AMB Cinemas has recently opened its new location in Bengaluru, located in the historic Kapali Theatre in Gandhinagar. This new multiplex brings a premium movie-watching experience, including South India’s first Dolby Cinema. The Dolby Cinema features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering an exceptional viewing and sound experience, which sets it apart from other theatres like IMAX.

The opening of AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru has already created a lot of buzz. Fans from all over Bengaluru are eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu to visit the theatre. The excitement has gone viral, with videos of the huge crowd gathering outside the cinema spreading across social media. Mahesh Babu was recently seen at the airport, heading to Bengaluru, and fans are eagerly anticipating his arrival at the theatre.

Crowds Gather for Mahesh Babu’s Visit

As Mahesh Babu is set to visit AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, the crowd outside the theater continues to grow. Fans are excited to see the superstar, and the energy in the air is electric. The theater has already been running successfully since its opening, and the visit of Mahesh Babu is expected to make it even more popular among movie lovers.

AMB Cinemas Hyderabad

Before expanding to Bengaluru, Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas became a big hit in Hyderabad. The first AMB Cinemas location at Sharath City Capital Mall in Gachibowli has been successful, known for its luxury and modern technology. The second location at RTC X Roads also offers the same high-quality experience, attracting many moviegoers. With the opening of AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, Mahesh Babu’s brand continues to grow, providing movie lovers with top-tier cinema experiences.