Video: Makkah submerged due to massive flooding

The holy city of Makkah has been devasted by a severe flood following a torrential rainfall that hit the region on Monday, January 6, transforming streets into raging rivers and sweeping cars off roads.
Since Monday morning, several regions of the Kingdom, including Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms, with the Civil Defense anticipating the weather to persist until Wednesday, January 10.
Videos and images that emerged on social media platforms show the extent of the flooding with water levels rising dramatically and sweeping cars off roads.
While the government works to ensure high safety from these natural events, the majority of schools in the Kingdom have been closed, and residents are urged to limit their mobility in various locations.
Saudi Arabia‘s Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) heightened its readiness in response to heavy rain warnings issued by the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).
The authority confirmed the full operational readiness of its command and control room, ambulance stations, rapid response teams, and volunteer units, ensuring uninterrupted ambulance services despite inclement weather, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
It operates 24/7, and individuals can request ambulance services by calling 997 or through the Asefne app in emergencies.