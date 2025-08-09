Video: Man arrested after attempting to set fire to Hagia Sophia Mosque

Ankara: Turkish authorities have arrested a man accused of attempting to set fire to the historic Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul.

The suspect, identified as Mesut Guclu, a 42-year-old resident of the city’s Kagithane district, was taken into custody following the incident, which occurred late on July 11.

According to a statement by the Istanbul Police Department on X, Guclu entered the mosque at around 11:50 pm, placed a book on the floor near the Mahmud II Library, and set it alight. The fire damaged part of the mosque’s historic carpet before it was swiftly extinguished by on-site security personnel.

Also Read Watch: Thousands attend funeral of Saudi student stabbed in UK

A woman at the scene reportedly alerted the mosque’s imam, who intervened immediately to prevent the flames from spreading.

Security camera footage released by authorities shows a man in a red cap, black shirt, and shorts entering the mosque. Police said he carried small pieces of paper but no flammable liquids, which allowed him to pass through metal detectors without arousing suspicion.

Watch the video here

🗓️11.07.2025 saat 23.50 sıralarında Ayasofya-i Kebir Cami-i Şerifi içerisinde kitap yakarak halının yanmasına neden olan şüpheli M.G., derhal tespit edilip gözaltına alınarak yakalanmıştır.



📌 Şüpheli, işlemlerinin ardından çıkarıldığı adli makamlarca 13.07.2025 tarihinde… pic.twitter.com/i37K98TdqM — İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü (@istanbul_EGM) August 5, 2025

Following initial investigations, Guclu was referred to judicial authorities, who issued an official arrest warrant on July 13. Reports indicate that he has a history of mental health issues and has been hospitalised multiple times for psychological disorders.

In response to the incident, security measures at the mosque have been heightened.

The Hagia Sophia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of Istanbul’s most visited landmarks.

Built in 537 AD as a cathedral during the Byzantine Empire, it was converted into a mosque in 1453 after the Ottoman conquest. In 1935, it became a museum by order of the Turkish Republic, before being reconverted into a mosque in July 2020 under a presidential decree.