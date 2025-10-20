Video: Man caught red-handed molesting minor on empty train

A deeply disturbing incident has surfaced online, capturing a middle-aged man inappropriately touching a minor girl on what appears to be a largely empty train.

The footage, which shows the man sitting close to the girl, discreetly molesting her as she clings to her guardian, a woman.

pic.twitter.com/Gs9IB7xIm8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 20, 2025

The person recording the incident is later heard asking the perpetrator about his actions, which the man responds by attempting to pull him away from the crowd. “Tell me what you were doing with that girl? What were you doing?” the recorder asks.

“Aisa kuch nai tha,” the man replies.

Unable to explain his actions, the man repeatedly asks the recorder to speak with him “in a corner somewhere.” The filmer immediately counters, pointing out that the entire train is empty, raising the question of why he was sitting so close to the girl in the first place

The video, which has since gone viral, has angered many online, as it depicts how girls and women remain vulnerable to such despicable attacks in public.

Details of the commute remain unclear, and as of yet, no complaint has been filed or arrest made.

One comment read, “Such monsters should not just be punished, but made an example of with punishment so that no one else even dares to think of doing such a thing.”

While some asked for immediate and strict action against the man, “This is a very mean human being, she is a girl of the age of a daughter, she is not safe, the police should find him and treat her!”