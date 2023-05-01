Video: Man dragged on Lok Sabha MP’s car bonnet for 2-3 km in Delhi

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2023 10:17 am IST
Man dragged on Lok Sabha MP's car bonnet for 2-3 kms in Delhi
Man dragged on Lok Sabha MP's car bonnet for 2-3 kms in Delhi (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a car belonging to Lok Sabha MP Chandan Singh was caught on camera driving with a person hanging on the bonnet for around two to three kilometres here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. when the car was travelling from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah. The victim, however, did not suffer any injuries.

Also Read
FIRs lodged for fraud in army recruitment drive

During the incident, the MP was not present in the car.

MS Education Academy

A senior police official said, “The driver of the car has been identified as Ramchandra and a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against him.”

The incident has sparked outrage among people on social media, with many demanding strict action against the driver.

More details to follow.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2023 10:17 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button