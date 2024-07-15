Video: Man hit by car on Hyderabad-Warangal highway while on phone, dies

Hyderabad: In yet another accident, a man crossing the Hyderabad-Warangal highway was struck by a car.

Following the collision that took place at around 3 pm on July 14, the man who is identified as Boddu Giri Babu, aged 38 years, was thrown into the air near NTPC X road.

Following the collision, the man was thrown into the air near NTPC X road. pic.twitter.com/Ah02zZfNNP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 15, 2024

Car fled from Hyderabad-Warangal highway

Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries in the accident. The car reportedly fled the scene immediately afterward.

The complaint filed with the police mentioned that the accused driver, who was proceeding towards Uppal from Ghatkesar, drove the car in a rash and negligent manner and struck the injured person. As a result, the injured person fell on the road and sustained injuries to his head and legs. The complainant immediately shifted the injured person to Vajra Hospital for treatment. Later, the injured person was moved to Kamineni Hospital for better treatment. After that, he was transferred to Gandhi Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Pocharam IT Corridor police registered a case against the car driver and are on the lookout for the red car.

Recent road accidents in Hyderabad

Recently, a 23-year-old engineering student was killed near Malakpet Metro Station in Hyderabad. He died on the spot after his bike was hit by another vehicle.

Last month, a 16-year-old girl riding a two-wheeler died on the spot after being hit by a minibus in Attapur.

Earlier, two 22-year-old students died in a road accident when their bike lost control and collided with a road divider in Gachibowli.