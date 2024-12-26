Video: Man recites last prayer on Azerbaijan Airlines flight, survives crash

A Muslim passenger on board Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243, who was reciting his last prayer before the plane crash that killed 38, survived with minor injuries.

The 1-minute and 42-second video clip, which widely circulated on social media platforms, showed a bearded man in a cap who can be seen reciting the shahada and takbir— “Allahu Akbar,” as sounds of panic and the roar of the plane’s engine fill the background.

He had sent this video to his wife just before the plane crash.

The final moments of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane before its crash in Kazakhstan were captured by a passenger onboard.



In a second video after the incident, the same man can be seen walking away from the wreckage and reciting Allahu Akbar. He sustained only minor facial scratches.

On Wednesday, December 25, an Embraer 190 airliner crashed in Aktau, killing 38 people and injuring 29 others, en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia.

Due to heavy fog in Grozny, the plane had to divert from its original route and make an emergency landing. At least 62 passengers were onboard the plane along with five crew members.

A drone view shows the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, December 25. Photo: Reuters

A video captured a plane rapidly losing altitude and banking to its right, crashing into an open field and igniting flames.

The crash took place close to the airport. According to reports, after making multiple circles and requesting an emergency landing, the plane stalled and crashed.