A young man found himself extremely lucky after a moving bus climbed upon him at Kattappana bus stand in Kerala’s Idukki district on Sunday, December 1.

A young man found himself extremely lucky after a moving bus climbed upon him in Kerala's Idukki district on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral showing the young man scrolling his phone when suddenly, the bus climbs on him, terrifying others in the bus stand. pic.twitter.com/dYBGwADpBx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 2, 2024

A video of the incident has gone viral showing the young man sitting and scrolling his phone when suddenly, the bus climbs on him, terrifying others in the bus stand.

According to reports, the bus driver wanted to do a reverse but instead surged forward after losing control.

Also Read 26-yr-old Karnataka IPS officer dies in accident en route to first posting

The young man miraculously escaped death and sustained a knee injury.