26-yr-old Karnataka IPS officer dies in accident en route to first posting

Hassan: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old IPS officer died in a road accident in Hassan district while on his way to take up his first posting died in a road accident, police said on Monday, December 2.

Harsh Bardhan was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside.

According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report for duty as a probationary assistant superintendent of police in Holenarasipur.

Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during the course of treatment, while the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka police academy in Mysuru, police said, adding his father is a sub-divisional magistrate.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences to the officer’s family.

“Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru Highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS office. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off,” he said in a post on X.

“I pray to God that Harsh Bardhan’s soul rests in peace. My condolences to the family of the deceased,” he added.