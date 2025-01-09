Video: Man thrashed by railway officials in moving train

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a train attendant brutally thrashing a passenger with a belt as a TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) restrains the passenger by sitting on him from escaping.

The passenger is seen in a compromised position as he is made to lie on his stomach on the floor with his legs sprawled out. The attendee thrashes the man with a belt hurling abuses at him and also attempting to pull down his pants.

The video also shows both railway officials kicking the man before yelling to throw him off the train.

ये रेलवे कर्मचारी हैं या रेलवे के गुंडे ?



काले कोट वाला गुंडा टीटीई यात्री की गर्दन पर पैर रखे हुए है, सफेद कपड़े में दूसरा कर्मचारी उल्टा करके उसपर बेल्ट से मार रहा है और गंदी-गंदी गालियाँ दे रहे हैं



वाह रील मंत्री जी…इन गुंडों पर कुछ कहेंगे ?

It is alleged that the passenger was drunk and misbehaved on the train. He also got into an altercation with the railway officials.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Amrapali Express travelling between Amritsar and Katihar.

The video has gotten enraged reactions from social media, several of them tagging Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying “Are these railway employees or goons?”.

People have asked for suspension of the officials but the Railways is yet to respond to the incident.