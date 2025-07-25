Video: Man threatens town planning officials in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at MLA Colony in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Friday, July 25, after a man allegedly blocked a street and attempted to raise a boundary wall, leading to a confrontation with town planning officials during an inspection.

“If you interfere, I will chop you up,” the accused said. Following the argument, the man is seen taking a sickle out of his car, in what is seen as an attempt to threaten or attack officials.

According to an NTV report, the man has been identified as Nukarapu Ramakrishna and was escorted away by the Filmnagar police.

When Siasat.com tried contacting the officials, there was no response.

