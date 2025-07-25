Video: Man threatens town planning officials in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Following the argument, the man is seen taking a sickle out of his car, in what seems like an attempt to threaten or attack officials.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th July 2025 5:51 pm IST
Man attacks town planning officials in Hyderabad
Man attacks town planning officials in Bajara Hills

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at MLA Colony in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Friday, July 25, after a man allegedly blocked a street and attempted to raise a boundary wall, leading to a confrontation with town planning officials during an inspection.

“If you interfere, I will chop you up,” the accused said. Following the argument, the man is seen taking a sickle out of his car, in what is seen as an attempt to threaten or attack officials.

According to an NTV report, the man has been identified as Nukarapu Ramakrishna and was escorted away by the Filmnagar police.

MS Teachers

When Siasat.com tried contacting the officials, there was no response.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th July 2025 5:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button