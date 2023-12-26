Video: Man who drove SUV through river to avoid Himachal traffic booked

Massive traffic congestion in Himachal Pradesh led a tourist to drive their SUV across the river, bringing sharp criticism from the locals.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, prompting the police to issue a challan to the driver. “Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. A challan has been issued against the vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place,” said superintendent of police Mayank Chaudhry.

River Run! Tourist Drives SUV Through Himachal River to Escape Xmas Traffic, Hunt for owner pic.twitter.com/zDta0sa3M1 — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) December 26, 2023

The hilly region receives a large number of tourists during the holiday season. About 55,000 vehicles crossed the Atal tunnel in Rohtang – joining Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti – in the past three days, NDTV reported. Huge traffic congestion was reported on the Lahaul to Manali route on the occasion of Christmas. The videos of jam-packed traffic have been trending on X.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Thousands of tourists stuck in a heavy traffic jam at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang La. pic.twitter.com/QMGWVnM9oZ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed in Manali ahead of Christmas. pic.twitter.com/U5ZqBToDHc — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed in Manali as people throng to hilly areas ahead of Christmas and New Year pic.twitter.com/XVxwhBal2a — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

According to officials, more than one lakh tourists are expected to visit Shimla to celebrate New Year. “Shimla, on weekdays receives over 12,000 tourists and the number doubles on weekends,” an official said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asserted that the state is “managing (the situation) well.”