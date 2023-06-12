Video: Manchester City players say Alhamdulillah after winning Champions League

A video clip has gone viral on social media platforms showing Manchester City football players saying Alhamdulillah (all praise is due to Allah) after defeating Italian giant Inter Milan.

City won the first European Champions League title in its history in the final match on Saturday evening at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The 20-second video clip showed City players— Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ilkay Guendogan say Alhamdulillah.

Also Read Did Cristiano Ronaldo perform sujood after scoring winner for Al-Nassr?

Faz Hussain, manager of a leading UK travel protection company asked players, “What do we always say?”

“Alhamdulillah” said the City players as they presented their Champions League winners’ medals.

John Stones even added, “Masha Allah” (Allah has willed it).

City players saying Alhamdulillah has been widely praised and circulated on social media platforms. It has been liked and re-tweeted several times.

@IamShola_best tweeted

“I’m a United fan but, with this, I’m happy.”

@ZainAhmed1505 tweeted

“Respect for city players”

Watch the video below

Man City players thank Allah after winning the Champions League.pic.twitter.com/5WDBxP32Pp — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) June 11, 2023

In May, a video clip showing Portuguese football player of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, purportedly prostrating (performing sujood/sajdah) like Muslim players after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match went viral.