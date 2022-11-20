Video: Mangaluru auto blast ‘act of terror’, says Karnataka DGP

Bengaluru: The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an ‘act of terror,’ Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.”

WATCH | #Karnataka @DgpKarnataka Praveen Sood today said that the low-intensity blast in an auto that injured 2 people in #Mangaluru yesterday is “not accidental but an act of terror intended to cause serious damage.” @the_hindu @THBengaluru pic.twitter.com/6TOq1XrIrK — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 20, 2022

Also Read Karnataka man tries to return to family after conversion, kidnapped

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.