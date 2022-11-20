Video: Mangaluru auto blast ‘act of terror’, says Karnataka DGP

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured.

Published: 20th November 2022

Bengaluru: The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an ‘act of terror,’ Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.”

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

