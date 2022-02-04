Video: Manipal student packs girlfriend in suitcase, gets caught

A bizarre incident took place early this week when an engineering college student in Manipal tried to sneak his girlfriend inside his hostel by concealing her in a trolley bag. The boy was, however, caught red-handed by the hostel caretaker. This incident took place on February 1.

According to a report by The Times of India, a student witnessed the couple’s entire plot fall apart. The trolley bag, according to the eyewitness, drew the caretaker’s attention. The boy was asked why he was carrying such a large and hefty piece of luggage.

The boy hesitated and said it included stuff he had bought online, affirming the caretaker’s suspicions. As a result, he wanted to view the items inside the trolley bag.

The boy tried to persuade the caretaker to stop by stating that the things were fragile, but the caretaker refused and checked the bag.

The girl was discovered curled up inside the trolley bag when it was unzipped. According to an eyewitness student quoted in The Times of India report, she was a college student and a dancer. Both the boy and the girl have been suspended from the hostel and have returned home.

Meanwhile, the video of the episode has gone viral on Twitter, triggering a meme fest on the microblogging app.

Here are some reactions:

