Video: Marfa celebrations in Hyderabad as Asaduddin Owaisi inches closer to victory

Hyderabad: Celebrations at the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) camp office in Hyderabad began as party chief Asaduddin Owaisi inched closer to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, June 4.

The AIMIM chief is in the lead with 3,04,453 votes against BJP’s Madhavi Latha who is at a staggering 3,12,691.

Party workers and supporters grooved to marfa tunes celebrating Asaduddin Owaisi’s win.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha parliamentary seat has been the stronghold of the AIMIM since 1984 when Asaduddin’s father Salahuddin Owaisi contested and first won the seat. He was succeeded by Asaduddin Owaisi in 2004.

Counting of votes for Hyderabad, Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats

The counting of votes for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which saw massive campaigning by both Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha, began at 8 am today. The counting of votes also began for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent. Three of the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency recorded over 50 percent polling.

In the case of Secunderabad, the voter turnout was 49.04 percent.

Celebrations begin at AIMIM Party headquarters in Hyderabad after AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi gains victory with a thumping majority pic.twitter.com/vQwGjzZ7ZE — Mohd Dastagir Ahmed (@Dastagir_Hyd) June 4, 2024

Goshamahal records highest polling for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

Hyderabad’s assembly segment Goshamahal recorded a 54.72 percent voter turnout. Apart from Goshamahal, two other assembly segments recorded a polling percentage of over 50 percent: Bahadurpura and Karwan.

Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad:

Assembly segments in Hyderabad Voter turnout in percent Bahadurpura 50.70 Chandrayangutta 49.15 Charminar 48.53 Goshamahal 54.72 Karwan 51.23 Malakpet 42.76 Yakutpura 43.34 Source: ECI

The highest voter turnout in Hyderabad was recorded in 2014 at 53.30 percent. The lowest polling figure was recorded in 2019 at 44.84 percent.