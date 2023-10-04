Video: Masked man in Rajasthan showers money standing on car’s roof

He was later arrested by the Rajasthan police.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 4th October 2023 12:01 pm IST
Video: Masked man in Rajasthan showers notes standing on car’s roof
Video: Masked man in Rajasthan showers notes standing on car’s roof

Jaipur: A masked man, who stood atop a car wearing a mask and flung hundreds of Rs 20 denomination notes in the air, has been arrested in Rajasthan, police said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

DCP (East) Gyan Chandra Yadav said the accused, identified as Ajay Sharma, resident of the city’s Pratap Nagar area, did all that to make a reel on social media.

“Initial investigation indicates that the man’s intention was to recreate a scene from the ‘Money Heist’ web series. He claimed that the notes were fake,” said Yadav.

MS Education Academy

Sharma visited two malls in the city-City Pulse and Gaurav Tower on October 1, Yadav added.

“As the video went viral, police launched an investigation to determine his whereabouts. We identified the vehicle registration number from the video and subsequently summoned the accused. On Tuesday we arrested him,” Yadav said, adding that Sharma was booked for disturbing the peace and violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

Also Read
23 soldiers reportedly missing after cloud burst in Sikkim

Meanwhile, Jaipur police, on its twitter handle, shared a picture of the masked man throwing money and another photograph of him being arrested, saying, “A person attempting to gain social media fame by throwing money from top of a car in Jaipur was arrested on October 3, 2023.”

The picture caption said, “Started like this, ended like this.

It further said, “The incident, which went viral, resulted in an arrest under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, with the vehicle involved being seized under the MV Act.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 4th October 2023 12:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button