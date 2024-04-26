Video: Massive fire at Telangana pharma company, several workers trapped

Authorities have identified 50 workers who were on duty at the time of the accident. Rescue operations are underway.

26th April 2024 6:40 pm IST
Massive fire at Telangana pharma company

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in Allwyn Pharma Company at Nandigama in Shadnagar, Telangana on Friday evening, April 26.

According to the reports two fire engines and police have reached the location and authorities have identified 50 workers who were on duty at the time of the accident.

They have initiated rescue operations where some workers were brought out of the window using a ladder while continuous attempts are being made to bring out the remaining employees.

The workers have informed the officials that welding work was underway at a newly constructed shed adjacent to the industry which they deem the be the cause of the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

