Video: Massive fire breaks out at Chandanagar in Hyderabad

The incident resulted in a heavy traffic jam in the area.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2026 9:06 am IST
Hyderabad: A major fire accident was reported on Thursday, March 12, in Hyderabad after flames broke out at Anu Furniture Shop located opposite Chandanagar Police Station within the Miyapur limits.

According to initial information, a large quantity of furniture stored inside the building caught fire. The incident led to panic in the surrounding area as smoke and flames were visible from a distance.

Since the building involved in the accident is located right next to the main road, the incident resulted in a heavy traffic jam in the area. Vehicles were seen lined up as authorities tried to manage the situation.

Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze with the help of three fire engines.

Meanwhile, police officials were deployed at the location to regulate traffic and clear congestion caused by the incident.

