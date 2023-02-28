Video: Men in ‘luxury car’ caught stealing flowerpots put out for G20 in Haryana

A video showing two men reportedly stealing flowerpots set up for the impending G20 meeting in Haryana’s Gurugram went viral on Tuesday, forcing the city’s development administration to take action against the offenders.

“It (viral video) has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them,” SK Chahal, Joint CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority told news agency ANI.

DC Gurugram responded to the tweet and asked the city police to look into the matter.

The one-minute video shows the two men standing alongside their car, which has a VIP number plate, in Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk, picking flowerpots one after the other and storing them in the trunk.

@gurgaonpolice, Kindly look into this matter. — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) February 28, 2023

At the moment of posting, the video had received over 5 lakh views and over 3500 ‘likes’ on Twitter. Hundreds of comments were left on the post, with many poking fun at the situation and others highlighting the price of the car featured in the video.

According to District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, representatives from 39 nations are anticipated to attend this event where they will discuss the anti-corruption initiatives implemented in their nations, the degree to which they were successful in reducing corruption, and what else needs to be done.