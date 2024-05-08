Video: Middle East’s first passenger-carrying drone trials take place in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The first passenger-carrying drone trial in the Middle East takes place in the UAE‘s capital, Abu Dhabi, during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week.

The two drone trials were conducted by Abu Dhabi Mobility in collaboration with Multi Level Group, a fintech group.

The first trial featured a a five-seater drone capable of travelling for more than 25 kilometer, with payload up to 350 kilogram, while the second involved a small-sized drone, capable of carrying two passengers and travelling for up to 35 kilometer for a duration of approximately 20 minutes.

This milestone represents a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s track record of achievements in this crucial sector, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

محمد حمد الظاهري، عضو مجلس إدارة مجموعة "ملتي ليفل"، يتحدَّث عن أهمية الرحلة التجريبية لطائرة بدون طيار مع راكب، ودورها في الإسهام في تطوير قطاع التنقُّل الجوي، عبر توظيف أحدث التقنيات لدعم تسيير الرحلات الجوية الآمنة بين المدن. pic.twitter.com/VoPG6PEY4t — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 8, 2024

It was accompanied by an unprecedented achievement as the five-seater drone embarked on a record-setting flight duration of 40 minutes, covering an expansive area spanning 123 kilometers, which is the longest recorded drone flight.

Mohamed Hamad Al Dhaheri, a Board Member of MLG, made history by boarding the demo flight of the fully autonomous intra-city eVTOL, marking a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Al Dhahiri said, “Being part of this historic moment is truly exhilarating. The seamless integration of technology and aviation represents a significant leap forward for our nation, and as an Emirati I am proud to be a part of it.”