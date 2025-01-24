Video: Bajrang Dal goons thrash minor, forced him to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in Assam

A 15-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by members of a right-wing organisation in Assam on Monday, January 20. The victim has been accused of rubbing off a ‘Jai Sri Ram’ graffiti outside his school.

The goons who claimed to be a part of the Bajrang Dal thrashed the victim and forced him to chant the communal slogan. The incident occurred in the Sadarghat area of Silchar district. The boy, however, kept pleading before the goons, “I have not written or omitted anything.”

The attackers claimed that the victim had erased the graffiti to write the name of “Allah”.

The entire incident was filmed by the assailants, who shared the video on social media with derogatory remarks against Allah, further inflaming communal tensions.

The attackers include students of the same school as well. Despite the student’s initial denial, he was coerced into accepting responsibility for removing the graffiti under duress.

On Tuesday evening, the student’s parents informed that they attempted to file an FIR at Sadar Police Station. However, the police, according to them refused to register the complaint, opting instead to broker a so-called “mutual understanding” between the two parties.

The perpetrators were summoned to the station but were allegedly let off without any legal consequences. When a local news portal reported this incident on Instagram, the video reached the top cops of the state, mounting pressure on Cachar police to lodge an FIR.

Based on the complaint, three juvenile students were apprehended. Cachar police informed to local reporter that the three children in conflict with the law will be produced before the juvenile justice board for further action into the matter.

According to news reports, the accused are juveniles, the police registered a case and the accused were sent to the juvenile home. They will be produced before the board and expert members will decide the further course of action.