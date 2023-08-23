Video: MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur

He also claimed that the Amazon website sells a book titled 'Deadly Bhagavat Geeta'.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 23rd August 2023 9:11 am IST
Video: MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur
MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur

Nagpur: A group of people created a ruckus at an office of Amazon India in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

In a viral video, a group of people seen shouting the slogan ‘Vande Matram’ ransacked an e-commerce office. The incident was reported at the Ganeshpeth area on Tuesday afternoon.

They were protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Chandrayaan 3 all set to make soft-landing on Moon today – Here’s how to watch it live

The protesters are said to be associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Later, a Nagpur-based MNS leader Chandu Lade reportedly wrote to Amazon India Limited, claiming that Pakistani flags were available for sale on its website.

He also claimed that the Amazon website sells a book titled ‘Deadly Bhagavat Geeta’ which ‘denigrates’ the Bhagavad Gita and sought its removal from the e-commerce platform.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 23rd August 2023 9:11 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button