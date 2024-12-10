Video: Mohammed Siraj, Travis Head penalised for code of conduct breaches

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide between India and Australia was marked by intense performances and heated moments, resulting in disciplinary actions for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head.

Both players were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the encounter in the five-match series.

Mohammed Siraj penalised for gesture

Mohammed Siraj faced a 20 percent deduction of his match fee after violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

This article addresses inappropriate gestures, actions, or language that could provoke an aggressive reaction from the batter upon dismissal.

The incident occurred after Siraj claimed the wicket of Travis Head, who had delivered a stellar 140 off 141 balls. Following the dismissal, Siraj pointed toward the Australian dressing room in what appeared to be a heated send-off.

Travis Head sanctioned for verbal abuse

Travis Head, too, faced disciplinary action under Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to verbal abuse directed at players, support staff, umpires, or match officials during an international game.

A brief but intense verbal exchange followed his dismissal.

Due to the incident, Mohammed Siraj and Head were docked 20 percent of their match fees and received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records. These were the first offences for both players in the past 24 months.

The players admitted their respective infractions and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Australia’s win

Travis Head’s breathtaking innings of 140 runs off just 141 balls stood as the defining performance of the match. His knock set the foundation for Australia’s commanding 10-wicket victory, helping them bounce back emphatically from a massive 295-run defeat in Perth. Head’s efforts earned him the Player of the Match title.

Australia’s pace attack, spearheaded by Mitchell Starc (6/48 and 2/60), Pat Cummins (2/41 and 5/57), and the returning Scott Boland (2/54 and 3/51), dominated the Indian batting lineup. Exploiting the favourable conditions, they delivered a bowling masterclass that left India struggling.

The win temporarily propelled Australia to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, although South Africa later reclaimed the position following their victory over Sri Lanka.

India, on the other hand, slipped to third place, making the remainder of the series crucial.