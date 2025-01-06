Video: Mother, daughter fall from jeep, escape rhinos at Kaziranga National Park

A heart-stopping moment was caught on camera when a mother and her child, who were on a safari at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, fell off their jeep surrounded by adult rhinos roaming around.

The video which has become viral on social media platforms shows two jeeps taking a sharp curve at high speed when the woman and her daughter lose balance and fall down.

She clutches her daughter and tries to get up, as other tourists exclaim in panic

She clutches her daughter and tries to get up, as other tourists exclaim in panic after seeing a rhino running towards the woman’s direction.

Another rhino is seen looking confused about the sudden chaos but fortunately does not charge at the mother and daughter.

Although the mother and daughter reportedly escaped unharmed such incidents raise concerns about over tourism and the safety of safari rides including the endangered rhinos.

The Kaziranga National Park recorded the highest tourist inflow in the last two decades with 1,64,636 people visiting its four ranges since its opening this season in October 2024.

The park is said to host two-thirds of the world’s Indian rhinoceros and is a UNESCO world heritage site.