Video: Moving BMW car catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a car catching fire, a moving BMW caught fire in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on road number 45, Jubilee Hills, yesterday.

Following the BMW car fire accident that occurred around 8:30 pm, traffic in the Hyderabad area came to a standstill, and fire tenders were delayed due to the jam.

A BMW caught fire on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad today, bringing traffic to a standstill. Fire tenders were delayed due to the jam but eventually reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. #JubileeHills #TrafficUpdate #FireIncident pic.twitter.com/V9Y2fZPB1P — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 15, 2024

Eventually, the fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Fortunately, no one was injured, as the occupants of the car, upon noticing the fire, got out of the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Earlier, similar incidents of cars catching fire also took place in Hyderabad.