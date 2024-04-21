Video: Car catches fire near Hyderabad’s National Police Academy

Following the fire accident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st April 2024 12:31 pm IST
Video: Car catches fire near Hyderabad's National Police Academy
Car catches fire near Hyderabad's National Police Academy (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A car caught fire near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy located in Shivrampalli, Hyderabad.

Following the fire accident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

The fire accident has triggered panic in the area near Hyderabad’s National Police Academy. Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to the accident.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall, hailstorms in Telangana

It is the second incident in Hyderabad in the past two months.

Earlier, another car caught fire near the Lakdikapul intersection, located close to an HP petrol pump.

Luckily, in that incident, the driver of the car safely escaped the vehicle before it caught fire.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st April 2024 12:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button