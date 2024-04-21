Video: Car catches fire near Hyderabad’s National Police Academy

Hyderabad: A car caught fire near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy located in Shivrampalli, Hyderabad.

Following the fire accident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

The fire accident has triggered panic in the area near Hyderabad’s National Police Academy. Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to the accident.

It is the second incident in Hyderabad in the past two months.

Earlier, another car caught fire near the Lakdikapul intersection, located close to an HP petrol pump.

Luckily, in that incident, the driver of the car safely escaped the vehicle before it caught fire.