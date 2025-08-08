Video: Mulugu-Warangal bridge collapses, traffic rerouted

Hyderabad: The Mulugu-Warangal bridge in the Mallampalli area of Mulugu collapsed on Thursday, August 7. Traffic was halted for a bit, and the vehicles were rerouted.

Local people alleged that the bridge collapsed due to negligence on the part of the authorities. They alleged that the accident occurred because the soil supporting the old bridge was recklessly excavated with a JCB, and despite repeatedly warning that the bridge was in a dangerous condition, no engineers paid attention.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows two trucks passing through the bridge before the soil-supported structure crumbles. Onlookers recording the video noticed that the soil underneath the bridge began to erode before the collapse.

Three commuters were injured in the incident.