Video: Mulugu-Warangal bridge collapses, traffic rerouted

Local people alleged that the bridge collapsed due to negligence on the part of the authorities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th August 2025 10:43 am IST
Mulugu-Warangal bridge collapses
Mulugu Warangal bridge collapses

Hyderabad: The Mulugu-Warangal bridge in the Mallampalli area of Mulugu collapsed on Thursday, August 7. Traffic was halted for a bit, and the vehicles were rerouted.

Local people alleged that the bridge collapsed due to negligence on the part of the authorities. They alleged that the accident occurred because the soil supporting the old bridge was recklessly excavated with a JCB, and despite repeatedly warning that the bridge was in a dangerous condition, no engineers paid attention.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows two trucks passing through the bridge before the soil-supported structure crumbles. Onlookers recording the video noticed that the soil underneath the bridge began to erode before the collapse.

MS Teachers

Three commuters were injured in the incident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th August 2025 10:43 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button