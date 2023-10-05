Video: Mysterious disease paralyses 95 schoolgirls in Kenya

The girls are experiencing a condition that renders their legs numb and immobile.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th October 2023 5:51 pm IST
Nairobi: A mysterious disease has affected about 95 schoolgirls in Kenya who have been paralysed, according to media reports.

Officials from Kakamega county confirmed 95 students from St. Theresa’s Eregi Girls High School, located 374 kilometres northwest of Nairobi, had been hospitalised after alleged paralysis in the leg, KBC.co.ke reported.

Kakamega County’s CEC for Health, Bernard Wesonga, said samples of blood, urine, and stool have been collected and sent for extensive testing to determine the cause of the unknown illness that has caused panic and anxiety among parents.

Some students are responding positively to medication, while others are still under medical care” he was quoted as saying.

The affected students have reportedly displayed symptoms of knee pain, which has resulted in difficulty walking. Local media reports claim that the girls are experiencing a condition that renders their legs numb and immobile. Some are reportedly also suffering with severe headaches, vomiting, and fever.

Meanwhile, the school has reportedly been closed indefinitely, following a meeting between school administrators and officials from the Education Ministry

The government has urged parents and guardians of the affected students to stay vigilant and monitor their children’s health closely, as health officials work to identify the causes and establish containment measures.

